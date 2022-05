Celebration Time: Ankit and Shagufta's wedding day dazzles with stars

Film producer Ankit Das got hitched last weekend with long-time bae Shagufta Rahaman at an intimate event held at Rajkutir. We spotted many popular faces including actors Sohini Sarkar, Darshana Banik, Trina, and Neel among others.

| Published : | 28th April 2022 01:54 PM