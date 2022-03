Picture gallery: Here's a look at Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding

Industrialist Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani married Khrisha Shah in Mumbai after a year-long engagement. Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also attended the wedding.

| Published : | 21st February 2022 04:44 PM