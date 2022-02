In pics: Special screening of Swastik Sanket raises the spirit of patriotism

Swastik Sanket headlined by Saswata Chatterjee, Sayantan Ghosal, Gaurav Chakrabarty and Nusrat Jahan commemorated the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in a befitting way on the big screen. Check out who we spotted at the special screening of the film.

| Published : | 28th January 2022 05:52 PM