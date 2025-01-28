Boman Irani, wife Zenobia celebrate 40 years of marriage

Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia celebrated their 40th marriage anniversary. The actor took to social media, and gave his fans a peek into his celebration of 40 incredible years of their union.

His post perfectly captures the essence of their relationship. The actor, who is known for his wit, couldn't resist adding his signature humor to his post.

He wrote in the caption, “So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you”.

Along with the note, he posted a series of adorable pictures with Zenobia, where the couple is seen beaming with joy, adorned with garlands, and holding red heart-shaped balloons that read “I love you". The pictures radiate warmth, joy and love for each other. Even after four decades, their bond remains as solid as ever. They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders, closest confidants and true partners in every sense.