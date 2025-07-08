Interview: Tridha Choudhury steps into power

A

I’m really excited to play Inspector Suman Negi. She’s from Manali and works at the local police station. What’s interesting is that people have always seen me in softer roles, the girl next door, the romantic lead, or the enterprising young woman. This role breaks that mold. The story is set around a mysterious crime, and Suman initially refuses to take on the case. But something happens one night that draws her into it. What’s compelling is that, even though she’s a cop, her motivations aren’t entirely clear. Female officers often bring a very different energy to their jobs, and this role taps into that nuance.