Photo gallery: Cherry blossoms are in season, but virus-hit Japan remains almost deserted this year Published: | 01st April 2020 11:06 AM 0 Share Via Email A boatman glides his boat across the river in the Arashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan. Widening travel restrictions and closures have gutted the tourism industry in Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Tourists pause for photos in front of Todaiji temple's main hall in Nara, Japan. Nara was among the first Japanese town hit by the COVID-19 in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A ferryman sits in his boat while waiting for tourists in the Arashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A group of Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie in the Gion district of Kyoto, Japan. Tourism has taken a beating after Beijing banned group tours in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A couple takes a selfie at the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto, Japan. Widening travel restrictions and closures have gutted the tourism industry in Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A man rides his bike toward Yasaka Pagoda in the Higashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan. Kyoto's city govt has set-up an emergency fund for affected small to medium businesses. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Artist Kinji Kimura, 76, who sells postcard-sized prints of work, sits on a stool while waiting for customers near the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) People stroll along the Kamo River in Kyoto, Japan. Kyoto's city govt has set-up an emergency fund for affected small to medium-size businesses. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Tourists walk through torii gates at Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto, Japan. The Japanese tourism industry has taken a beating after Beijing banned group tours in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A tourist walks past shoe racks provided for visitors at Tenryuji Temple in the Arashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A rickshaw puller crosses the street in the Arashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A man walks with his bike through a narrow alley lined with restaurants in Nara, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Tadayuki Takiguchi's souvenir shop remains open in Nara, Japan. Nara was among the first Japanese town hit by the COVID-19 in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Two women wearing kimonos chat in a train in Kyoto, Japan. The Japanese tourism industry has taken a beating after Beijing banned group tours in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A man is silhouetted while sitting in a train bound for Nara at Kyoto Station in Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A tourist eats her lunch in a restaurant in Nara, Japan. Nara was among the first Japanese town hit by the COVID-19 in late January. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A tourist holds a mask while taking pictures of the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) A traveller places his bag in an overhead luggage rack in a bullet train bound for Kyoto and Osaka at Tokyo Station in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) TAGS Tokyo Japan cherry blossoms photography