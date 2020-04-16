Lockdown photo diary: Graffiti, murals and public art in the time of COVID-19 from around the world Published: | 16th April 2020 05:43 PM 0 Share Via Email People walk past a coronavirus graffiti by street artist 'Uzey' showing Spiderman with a protection mask on a wall in Hamm, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) A mural by artist FAKE, titled 'Super Nurse' pays tribute to healthcare and medical professionals in times of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A boy carries a bowl of 'githeri' or mixed beans and maize, walking past a mural painted by graffiti artists from Mathare Roots youth group, in Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) A graffiti of the Star Wars character Baby Yoda wearing wearing a face mask is painted on a wall in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) A piece of coronavirus-themed art by the artist known as the Rebel Bear, which appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow, Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) People practice social distancing while waiting in line to enter the Flatbush Food Coop, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A woman cycles past a coronavirus graffiti by street artist 'Uzey' showing a nurse as Superwoman. The lettering reads 'For the real heroes', on a wall in Hamm, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) A recently painted mural of lovers embracing while wearing face masks by Unify Artist is displayed among other street art on hoardings in east London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A woman walks past coronavirus-related graffiti in Edinburgh, Scotland as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) A motorist in front a mural painted as a tribute to medical workers in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) An Indian traffic policeman stands next to an artwork displayed on a road to create awareness about coronavirus during lockdown in Gauhati, Assam. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Pedestrians walk past coronavirus-themed artwork painted by street artists @theydrift and @ksra_ksra on a boarded-up business in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighbourhood. (AP Photo/Ted S Warren) An elderly woman drags a shopping trolley, backdropped by an Elvis Presley poster, at a market place in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Street art of a man wearing a mask covers a wall where tools from workers repairing a water pipe stand in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) People wearing masks walk past a mural depicting a coronavirus theme during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A man walks past a graffiti of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask during the new coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) A runner passes street art in appreciation of the NHS placed near the Francis Drake Bowls Club in Hilly Fields Park, in Lewisham, London. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) A person wearing a face mask and gloves walks by the Robert Indiana sculpture 'LOVE' at the John F Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A woman walks past graffiti that reads in Spanish 'The coronavirus cannot kill me, because I have already died since you forgot me,' in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) A woman walks in front of graffiti against coronavirus, written by soccer fans near the under-construction stadium of the AEK soccer club in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Workers in protective body suits walk past sinks for hand washing at the 'Corabastos,' one of Latin America's largest food distribution centres, in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) A boy wearing a mask plays in front of a mural by artist Yulier P titled 'Marcha Hacia la Oscuridad,' or Move Toward Darkness, in the patio of a home in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti with the inscription reading, 'Stay at home and let's take care of each other' in Erd, south of Budapest, Hungary. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP) A man walks by graffiti in the near-deserted Hip Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) A cyclist passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in London. A newly painted mural shows a youth wearing a face mask, during a government ordered lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) A woman walks past graffiti as she wears a protective face mask and gloves amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A cyclist passes a coronavirus graffiti reading 'Happy Easter' on a wall in Hamm, Germany, on Easter Monday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) A knitted artwork that reads 'Take Care' is posted to a wooden board on a street in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)