Nature photo diary: Belgium's bluebells in full bloom but the beautiful purple-carpeted forests stay empty Published: | 16th April 2020 08:12 PM 0 Share Via Email Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Bluebells or wild hyacinth in Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium. Bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and dominate forest floors in carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) TAGS bluebells wild hyacinth forests Belgium wildlife nature greenery