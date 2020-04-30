Photo diary: As lockdown gets eased, surfers catch the waves again in New Zealand and Bondi Beach, Sydney Published: | 30th April 2020 03:45 PM 0 Share Via Email Surfers enjoy a sunrise surf at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Surfers enjoy a sunrise surf as level four restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A surfer walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Surfers walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Surfers walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Surfers walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Surfers walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Surfers walk onto the sand to enter the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney as the pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney as pandemic restrictions are eased. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) A sign indicates the beach is closed as a surfers arrives for the 7 am opening of Bondi Beach in Sydney as pandemic restrictions are eased. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) TAGS surfing surfers Bondi Beach New Zealand Australia