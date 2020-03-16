Top photos from around the world: Scenes from Dubai, Lebanon, Miami, New Delhi, Prague, Rome and more Published: | 16th March 2020 04:40 PM 0 Share Via Email Bangkok: A man wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, walks between puddles reflecting advertisement screens on an empty square in Bangkok. (AFP/Mladen ANTONOV) Sidon, Lebanon: People gather on the beach in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. People were urged to stay at home for two weeks to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/Mahmoud ZAYYAT) Tripoli, Lebanon: A Lebanese man, wearing a facial gas mask walks past graffiti in the northern port city of Tripoli. (AFP/Ibrahim CHALHOUB) Rome: Pope Francis prays at S Marcello al Corso church, where there's said to be a miraculous crucifix that in 1552 was carried around Rome to stop the great plague. (AFP/VATICAN MEDIA) Istanbul: A member of Istanbul's Municipality disinfects the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque. Turkey has shut all schools and barred any spectators from football matches through April. (AFP/Ozan KOSE) Beirut: Police patrol a street in the Lebanese capital as the government urged people to stay at home and prepared to close its main airport to stem the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/PATRICK BAZ) Prague: A pigeon at Hradcenske Square, Prague Castle. The Czech govt has imposed restrictions to close shops, restaurants, pubs & schools and banned gatherings of over 30 people. (AFP/Michal Cizek) Prague: A man walks across an empty Charles Bridge. The Czech govt has imposed restrictions to close shops, restaurants, pubs & schools and banned gatherings of over 30 people. (AFP/Michal Cizek) Prague: A woman wearing a protective mask walks across an empty Charles Bridge. The Czech govt has imposed restrictions on movement to combat the coronavirus. (AFP/Michal Cizek) Yangon: A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a cinema in Yangon as cinema chains in Myanmar suspended operations due to the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP/Sai Aung Main) Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan: Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past a board showing the number of days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP/Philip FONG) Brasília: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes a selfie with supporters in front of the Planalto Palace, after a protest against the National Congress and the Supreme Court. (AFP/Sergio LIMA) New Delhi: A security personnel wearing a face mask stands guard outside at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (AFP/Money SHARMA) New Delhi: A railway worker cleans a train carriage as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a yard in New Delhi. (AFP/Sajjad HUSSAIN) New Delhi: A railway worker cleans a train carriage as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a yard in New Delhi. (AFP/Sajjad HUSSAIN) Karachi, Sindh: A family wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus arrive at the railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP/Asif HASSAN) Dubai: Boats are seen docked in Dubai's marina. Deserted streets, mosques and malls, drones broadcasting warnings - the coronavirus has turned life upside down in Gulf societies. (AFP/KARIM SAHIB) Dubai: Tables and chairs at a restaurant in Dubai's marina. The new coronavirus outbreak has turned life upside down in Gulf societies. (AFP/KARIM SAHIB) Dubai: An empty tourist boat crosses Dubai's marina. Deserted streets, mosques & malls, drones broadcasting warnings - the coronavirus has turned life upside down in Gulf societies. (AFP/KARIM SAHIB) Bangkok: A woman with a suitcase wearing a face mask sits at a bus stop in front of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics advertisement in Bangkok. (AFP/Mladen ANTONOV) Bangkok, Thailand: An ATM machine shows a notice on insurance for coronavirus treatment, with a photo of people wearing masks amid concerns over a pandemic. (AFP/Mladen ANTONOV) Bangkok, Thailand: People wearing face masks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk in a shopping mall in Bangkok. (AFP/Mladen ANTONOV) Bangkok, Thailand: A woman wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, sits at a bus stop in front of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics advertisement. (AFP/Mladen ANTONOV) Bangkok, Thailand: A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pets a cat at Wat Pak Nam Buddhist temple in Bangkok. (AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA) Bangkok, Thailand : Devotees wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus while praying at Wat Pak Nam Buddhist temple in Bangkok. (AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA) Nairobi, Kenya: A staff member of Matatu, a privately owned minibus, shouts destinations of where the minibus will stop as he provides hand disinfectant to passengers. (AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA) New Orleans, Louisiana, US: People walk past a sign encouraging hand washing in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP) Duluth, Georgia, US: Brazil's Claudio Montanha Jr at the PBR Unleash The Beast Gwinnett Invitational at Infinite Energy Center, which was held behind closed doors. (Kevin C Cox/Getty Images/AFP) Duluth, Georgia, US: Brazil's Dener Barbosa at PBR Unleash The Beast Gwinnett Invitational at Infinite Energy Center, which was held behind closed doors. (Kevin C Cox/Getty Images/AFP) MIAMI BEACH, Florida, US: Beach goers make their way to the exit from South Beach as the city closes after 5 pm in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP) MIAMI BEACH, Florida, US: Beach goers make their way to the exit from South Beach as the city closes after 5 pm in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP) Rome: A woman holds her phone out of her window during a flash mob 'Italia Patria Nostra' (Italy Our Country), as Italy reacted with solidarity over the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/Andreas SOLARO) Rome: People hold smartphones from their window during a flash mob 'Italia Patria Nostra' (Italy Our Country) as Italy reacted with solidarity over the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/Andreas SOLARO) San Juan: People visit the beach despite the governor's request to stay at home to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AFP/Ricardo ARDUENGO) San Juan: People visit the beach despite the governor's request to stay at home to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus in San Juan, Puerto Rico. San Juan: The Carnival Fascination cruise ship is held off the coast of Puerto Rico with 2,500 passengers onboard before being denied to dock in San Juan. (AFP/Ricardo ARDUENGO)