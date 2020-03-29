Picture postcards of a global lockdown: Top photographers capture some haunting moments Published: | 29th March 2020 02:19 AM 0 Share Via Email Buenos Aires, Argentina: Laila, 9, walks home with an armful of oranges she received at a soup kitchen, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. (AP Photo/Victor R Caivano) Mumbai, India: On Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, a girl holds a placard with an acronym for the coronavirus in Hindi that says, 'Nobody should come out on the roads'. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Mumbai, India: A view of a deserted road in Mumbai, as India's 1.3 billion people were asked to stay home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) New Delhi, India: Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Tokyo, Japan: A man wearing a mask is silhouetted against a wall as he walks into the shade of a building in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Tokyo, Japan: People gather on a bridge to view cherry blossoms in Tokyo, even as the city's residents were asked to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Tokyo, Japan: A cook wearing a face mask stands outside a restaurant in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Paris, France: The word 'Merci', French for 'Thank you', is emblazoned on the Eiffel Tower in a show of gratitude for health workers fighting to save lives from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Prague, Czech Republic: A woman wearing a face mask walks alone in downtown Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Prague, Czech Republic: A volunteer with the Red Cross sorts homemade face masks meant to be sterilised and distributed among people in need in Prague. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Old Havana, Cuba: A youngster wears a homemade face mask, featuring sequence fabric and the word 'Rock', in Old Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Havana, Cuba: A couple wearing face masks spend the afternoon at the malecon in Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A man rides his bicycle along an empty Arpoador beach in Rio, as most people stay home to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Santiago, Chile: A woman stands at the entrance of a largely empty metro station in Santiago, during a quarantine to contain the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Greater Cairo, Egypt: Municipal workers sanitise the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Dresden, Eastern Germany: Just-married couple Laila and Boualem Bellil at Stall Courtyard, in Dresden. They celebrate without wedding guests and want to host a party next year. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) Berlin, Germany: Two persons walk through a tunnel between the plenary hall and an office building of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Bochum, Germany: The sun sets over the Industrial Ruhr valley. The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus is threatening to plunge Germany's crucial industrial sector. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) London, United Kingdom: A few people run along the almost deserted South Bank of the River Thames, with the parliament in the background. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Maryland, USA: A woman pushes a baby in a stroller under a canopy of cherry blossoms in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Bethesda, Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Miami Beach, Florida: A man walks his dog near an empty beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brandon, Mississippi: Brandon Derbyshrie, 20, checks his cell phone while standing by a friend's dog named Riley at Lakeshore Parl, as the sun begins to set over the horizon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Kansas City, Missouri: A couple walk a dog at sunset in Kansas City, which along with its neighbouring counties is under 'Stay at Home' orders. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) New York, USA: Traffic on FDR Drive next to the Manhattan skyline. Gov Andrew Cuomo's 'stay-at-home' orders has led to the streets and highways being quieter than usual. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) New York, USA: A woman wearing a mask crosses the street in front of a mural about traffic accidents reading, 'NOT ONE MORE DEATH' in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Mexico City, Mexico: A food delivery worker crosses Reforma Avenue, normally severely congested with traffic, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Bucharest, Romania: An elderly woman in a poor area of Bucharest, as authorities try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Moscow, Russia: A believer and a group of mullahs attend a Friday prayer in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. (Kirill Zykov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Zermatt, Switzerland: The Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter sends out a message during the global coronavirus pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Zermatt, Switzerland: The Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter sends out a message during the global coronavirus pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Vatican City: Pope Francis, a small white figure at the centre beneath the canopy, delivers an Urbi et orbi prayer from the empty St Peter's Square, at the Vatican. (Yara Nardi/Pool Photo via AP) Bergamo, Italy: Coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus, waiting to be taken to a crematory. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)