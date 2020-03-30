Photo special! Chasing the news: Scenes of people trying to get the latest headlines across the world Published: | 30th March 2020 05:22 PM 0 Share Via Email Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A man reads a newspaper with the Portuguese headline, 'Isolated. Rio in war against coronavirus' in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A man reads a newspaper on the edge of Ipanema beach in Rio, as people practice social distancing and others stay home to curb the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Rome, Italy: A person reads a newspaper in an almost empty Termini main train station, in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Rome, Italy: A newspaper seller stands by his kiosk at Piazza Bainsizza in Rome, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP/Tiziana FABI) Debrecen, Hungary: Front pages of Hungarian newspapers at a news stand encourage readers to stay at home due to the coronavirus epidemic in downtown Debrecen. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP) Abidjan, Ivory Coast: A man wearing a mask looks at newspaper headlines in Abidjan. (AFP/ISSOUF SANOGO) Lima, Peru: A woman eats lunch on a break from selling vegetables, next to a newspaper emblazoned with a headline that reads in Spanish, 'Curfew in Peru' at a market in Lima. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Lima, Peru: A homeless man reads a newspaper in which the front page reads in Spanish, 'War against COVID-19 Continues', on a sidewalk in downtown Lima. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Chennai, India: A security personnel reads a newspaper in front of a closed shop during the 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP/Arun SANKAR) Illiers-Combray, Eure-et-Loir, France: Newspaper retailers protect themselves behind a plastic film attached over their counter in Illiers-Combray, western France. (AFP/JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER) Harare, Zimbabwe: People look at the newspaper headlines in the Mbare surbub of Harare, where all food markets are closed for a 21-day lockdown declared by the government. (AFP/Jekesai NJIKIZANA) Harare, Zimbabwe: People look at the newspaper headlines in the Mbare surbub of Harare, where all food markets are closed for a 21-day lockdown declared by the government. (AFP/Jekesai NJIKIZANA) Tegucigalpa, Honduras: A newspaper vendor wears a face mask in Tegucigalpa, days after the Honduran government decreed 'an absolute curfew' in the country. (AFP/Orlando SIERRA) Tegucigalpa, Honduras: A man wearing a face mask reads a newspaper in Tegucigalpa, days after the Honduran government decreed 'an absolute curfew' in the country. (AFP/Orlando SIERRA) Hong Kong: A market vendor wears a face mask as she reads a newspaper while standing next to another vendor in Hong Kong. (AFP/Anthony WALLACE) Hong Kong: A man reads a newspaper at a playground that has been taped off to prevent children from playing in it, in Hong Kong. (AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE) Hong Kong: A vendor wearing a face mask takes a break at a newspaper booth in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Buenos Aires, Argentina: A vendor shows the front pages of several newspapers carrying the same Spanish headline, 'Between all of us, we put the breaks on the virus'. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: Newspaper headlines are pasted to the side of a newspaper stand in Melbourne. (AFP/William WEST) Sydney, Australia: A man reads a newspaper along a quiet area of Circular Quay, as people stay away due to restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/Saeed KHAN) Sydney, Australia: A newspaper headline about the coronavirus outbreak is seen on a near-deserted street in Sydney. (AFP/PETER PARKS) Johannesburg, South Africa: A masked newspaper seller waits to make a sale in the virtually empty Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) New Orleans, Louisiana, United States: A view of a newspaper machine is seen in the French Quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP) Paris, France: A woman wearing a protective mask walks out with her newspaper out of a shop with bears installed in line in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Guatemala City, Guatemala: A man wearing a protective mask reads a newspaper in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Lima, Peru: A man reads newspaper front pages as the vendor takes a nap in downtown Lima. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Lima, Peru: Men wearing protecting face masks stand in front of a newspaper stand in downtown Lima, during a government-decreed state of emergency. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Mediglia, Italy: Local daily Eco di Bergamo features several pages of obituaries. Bergamo is at the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) TAGS News newspapers Coronavirus COVID-19 newsstands