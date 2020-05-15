In pics: Kurt Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged gig up for auction at USD 1M Published: | 15th May 2020 04:49 PM 0 Share Via Email Co-owner of Julien's Auctions Martin Nolan displays Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Kurt Cobain's retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E guitar from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York gig is up for auction at an estimate of USD 1M. (Pic: AFP PHOTO/JULIEN'S AUCTIONS/HANDOUT) A detail of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A detail of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A detail of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A small cutlery set found inside the original hard-shell case of the guitar used by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A detail of the original hard-shell case of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Kurt Cobain's retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E guitar from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York gig is up for auction at an estimate of USD 1M. (Pic: AFP PHOTO/JULIEN'S AUCTIONS/HANDOUT) A detail of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A detail of the original hard-shell case of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions Martin Nolan displays Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions Martin Nolan displays Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) A detail of the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by musician Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions Martin Nolan displays Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Kurt Cobain's guitar from Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993 at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, London. The Beverly Hills auction is in June. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions, Martin Nolan places Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London. The auction in Beverly Hills is in June. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions, Martin Nolan chats with a passer-by about the guitar used by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) Co-owner of Julien's Auctions Martin Nolan displays Kurt Cobain's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) The 1959 Martin D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993 at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London. (Pic: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS) TAGS Nirvana Kurt Cobain Auction guitar