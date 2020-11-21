In pics: Over 20k cyclists participate in The Dubai Ride including the crown prince Published: | 21st November 2020 01:49 PM 0 Share Via Email Riders pass by Museum of The Future, one of the finest example of modern art in Dubai Cycling enthusiasts were excited to ride the 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route with both directions of the highway exclusively opened for cyclists. A glimpse of the riders in the backdrop of the setting sun International athletes, as well as the city’s leading cycling clubs and communities, participated in a once-in-a-lifetime experience around Dubai’s iconic landmarks Families and children as young as five years old joined in stride with the city’s love for the sport, enjoying the 4km bike ride. Spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai TAGS The Dubai Ride