In pictures: Artist Dinesh Magar showcases his hand-painted brass works at Gallery G in Bengaluru Published: | 10th October 2020 03:07 PM 0 Share Via Email Artist Dinesh Magar's hand-painted brass works are on display at Gallery G, Bengaluru The event is titled Heaven Sent, and is in association with Sandeep and Gitanjali Maini Foundation The event is at the gallery on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru until October 15 Dinesh Magar hand paints brass to create luminous renditions of deities Dinesh also incorporates oil paints and crystals for embellishment The art is priced at 3 lakh INR to 25 lakh INR TAGS Dinesh Magar Gallery G