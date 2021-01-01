In Pics: A look at Bangalore Little Theatre's first performances in 1960, as it celebrates its diamond jubilee Published: | 01st January 2021 02:50 PM 0 Share Via Email Bangalore Little Theatre celebrates its diamond jubilee. A pic from their staging of The Prodigious Snob by Moliere in December 1960 Founding members of BLT B Chandrasekhara and the legendary Margaret Tod performing The Prodigious Snob The cast in costume A behind the scenes look at the play, Mrichakatika (The moon shall rise) performed in 1962 A behind the scenes look at the play, Mrichakatika (The moon shall rise) performed in 1962 Mrichakatika (The moon shall rise) performed in 1962 The staging of Mrichakatika (The moon shall rise) in 1962