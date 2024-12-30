This exhibition in Delhi explores the fragility of nature through art

Mumbai-based artist Sucharita Sengupta presents Windmills of the Mind: The Fantasy Forest, an exhibition exploring India’s forests and their significance. Featuring watercolour works that blend surrealism and symbolism, the exhibition highlights the fragile relationship between humanity and nature.

Sucharita’s paintings depict endangered species such as the Bengal tiger, saltwater gharial, and Argali sheep as ethereal guardians, inviting reflection on environmental conservation and the interplay of imagination and reality.

“The forest is not just a sanctuary; it’s a metaphor for the vastness and complexity of the human mind. Each painting attempts to capture the magic and mystery of these hidden worlds,” says Sucharita. Her artistic journey, shaped by her education at the National Institute of Design and her transition to full-time art practice in 2020, underscores her fascination with nature’s beauty and vulnerabilities.

The exhibition aligns with Sucharita's sister brand Spell’s mission to foster fresh perspectives in contemporary art by spotlighting emerging artists and their innovative work. Through this initiative, visitors can experience a blend of natural and surreal elements while contemplating the importance of preserving biodiversity and imagination.

December 22, 2024 – February 18, 2025. 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. At Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, Shivalik Colony, New Delhi