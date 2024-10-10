Your ultimate 'bonedi barir pujo' guide: Seven iconic Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Durga Pujas were first established and performed by several heritage families of Kolkata, a tradition and legacy that is kept alive even today. Arriving in the city during pujo feels like stepping into a world of vibrant tradition and artistic grandeur. The destination transforms into a sprawling gallery of intricate pandals, each a masterpiece reflecting the deep-rooted heritage of Bengal. Embarking on a journey of pandal hopping, particularly to some of Kolkata’s oldest and most revered pujas, offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural tapestry of the city, where every corner pulses with festive energy, history and devotion. Here's our guide to seven such pujas you must not miss!