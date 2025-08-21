South Korea's Jeju Island imposes new guidelines on international tourists

With a rise in tourism internationally, excessive tourist population at popular spots such as the Jeju Island in South Korea are disrupting local life.

In response to mounting dissatisfaction, Jeju police has come up with a set of new guidelines set to be imposed on unruly tourists. This multilingual etiquette notice that specifies the guidelines in Korean, English and Chinese, is a first of its kind in South Korea according to reports.

South Korea's Jeju Island to follow new guidelines to check tourists

The set of new guidelines recently imposed on misbehaving tourists in the Jeju Island, will look to, "prevent misunderstandings due to language and cultural differences and improve foreigners’ understanding of Korean culture and laws."

The Jeju Provincial Police Agency kept tabs of violations by international tourists between March and June, as part of a special campaign. They recorded over 4,800 cases of misdemeanour during that time frame.