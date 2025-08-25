This Mumbai exhibition offers an intimate look into the life of Jamshed Bhabha

A

Dr. Bhabha was a visionary who believed that the oral traditions of the guru-shishya parampara must never be lost. At a time when acoustically treated theatres and professional-grade recording studios were scarce, he imagined and created the National Centre for the Performing Arts. With the support of J.R.D. Tata, he reclaimed land from the sea and built an institution that would become a cultural landmark. His council included stalwarts such as Pandit Ravi Shankar, Mrinalini Sarabhai, Satyajit Ray, P.L. Deshpande, and Yehudi Menuhin, to name a few.

His guiding philosophy rested on the three Ps: Preserve, Promote, Propagate. To preserve, the NCPA holds over 5,000 hours of rare recordings by M.S. Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan, Allarakha, Kumar Gandharva, and other masters, with archiving continuing even today. To promote, the centre curates more than 600 performances annually across five theatres, led by experts in each genre. To propagate, it sustains the guru-shishya tradition and runs music and dance education programmes for less privileged schoolchildren. At the SOI Music Academy, students are trained in Western classical music to a professional level.

The NCPA also reaches younger audiences through workshops, residencies, and talks on music appreciation, and takes performances into public spaces with its NCPA@ThePark initiative in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Across all these efforts, Dr. Bhabha’s principle of pursuing excellence remains the touchstone.