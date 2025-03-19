Earth Hour 2025: Bengaluru celebrates with Ryan Collective performance & WWF's water awareness event

During previous editions, educational campaigns at colleges in the city have featured striking elephant sculptures made from invasive plants and have raised awareness about conservation. This year, music becomes an important vessel for the voice of change in Bengaluru with band Ryan Collective set to perform at KSR Railway Station in Majestic. Further, March 22 will become the day of action when WWF India and Karnataka Forest Department will hold various activities like nature trails, clean-up drives, and insightful talks from experts.

The Earth Hour concept is further elucidated upon by Ravi Singh of WWF-India. "Every year, Earth Hour brings together millions of people across India – and around the world – in a symbolic act of switching off lights for the planet," he enthuses. Highlighting about the coinciding occasion of World Water Day , he adds, "This year, its alignment with World Water Day has given us an opportunity to drive collective action for water conservation."

WFF has already roped in various noted personalities and public figures like Dia Mirza, Shantanu Moitra, Ranveer Brar, Sudarsan Pattnaik, Taba Chake, Ricky Kej and others to highlight the importance of preservation of resources.

The Earth Hour Event 2025 will be held on March 22. 7 am onwards.