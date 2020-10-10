In pictures: Taapsee Pannu soaks up some sun on her vacation in Maldives Published: | 10th October 2020 12:27 PM 0 Share Via Email Before resuming work, Taapsee Pannu headed to Maldives for a 'much-needed-getaway' The actress has gone with her sisters, Shagun and Evania or 'the next-gen Pannus' as she captioned the photo Taapsee has been constantly sharing pictures from her vacation on her official Instagram account. Here's a photo of Taapsee relaxing on a hammock at the beach Breakfast in pool Taapsee Pannu trying to pose like Michale Jackson. Sitting by the sea and watching aquatic life On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket. TAGS vacation Taapsee Pannu Maldives