Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London St. Sofia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine New Year Celebrations in Sydney, Australia Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum Fireworks explode over the Kremlin and almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebrations near the Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia Musicians watch as fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate during the New Year Celebrations in Berlin, Germany Fireworks explode over a not-too-crowded square with a Christmas tree and and the main mosque during New Year's celebrations in Grozny, Russia Light beams instead of traditional fireworks are seen around Warsaw's tallest building, The Palace of Culture and Science in downtown Warsaw, Poland A view of the empty Madrid's Puerta del Sol before the New Year's celebrations in Madrid, Spain Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square Dubai celebrates the new year in India by reflecting their national flag on the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing Fireworks illuminate the night sky, marking the New Year, as crowds of people look on, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea