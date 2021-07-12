19 years of Devdas: These stunning looks of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit will take you back in time Published : 12th July 2021 01:00 PM | Published : | 12th July 2021 01:00 PM 0 0 Share Via Email Shah Rukh Khan with Madhuri Dixit in the epic romantic drama Devdas Here are some drop-dead gorgeous looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit from Devdas Devdas is a story about the protagonist's descent into alcoholism after his wedding proposal to childhood friend and lover, Parvati 'Paro' (Aishwarya Rai) is rejected by his family The story begins with Devdas Mukherjee, a rich law graduate who returns from London to court and marry Parvati (Aishwarya) However, following the proposal rejection, the movie shows how Shah Rukh's character later seeks emotional refuge in a courtesan named Chandramukhi, played by Madhuri Dixit The iconic dance number Dola Re featuring Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit remains etched in people's hearts to this day TAGS Aishwarya Rai Shah Rukh Khan Devdas Madhuri Dixit Sanjay Leela Bansari