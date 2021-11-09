14 years of Om Shanti Om: Unforgettable looks of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Farah Khan's film

Om Shanti Om, an iconic romantic fantasy drama released on November 9, 2007, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Directed by Farah Khan, the film marked Deepika's acting debut and entry into Bollywood. On its 14th anniversary, we take a look at some of the most memorable looks of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the movie

author_img Published :  09th November 2021 05:16 PM   |   Published :   |  09th November 2021 05:16 PM
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om also had Deepika Padukone making several fashion statements with her multiple retro outfits throughout the film.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh set the mercury soaring with the revelation of his abs on screen.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, 14 years, Om Shanti Om
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Om Shanti Om

Comments