Class Act: Celebs gather for Mahananda premiere

Mahananda, one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally hit the big screens and Gargee RoyChowdhury won hearts with her impressive reprisal of author activist Mahasweta Devi's character. Director Arindam Sil, actors Tnusree Chakraborty and Ishaa Saha were present at the premiere.

| Published : | 15th April 2022 02:37 PM