Actor Silajit and others gather for the premiere night of Rokto Polash

Kamaleswar Mukherjee’s latest Rokto Polash premiered at the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute in presence of the director and the star cast. The evening saw actor-musician Silajit Majumder, and other stars join in for a gala evening.

| Published : | 14th June 2022 02:49 PM