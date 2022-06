Glammed Out: Feludar Goyendagiri's pre-launch bash is a star-studded affair

Feluda is back with his entourage and adventures on Hoichoi. Scheduled for release next month, Feludar Goyndagiri is directed by Srijit Mukherji with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, and others in the cast. A special party to celebrate the show saw the who's who of the city in attendance.

12th May 2022