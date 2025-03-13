Ariana Grande accused of copying famous singer; here’s what happened

This week, Ariana Grande's fans were thrilled to hear the announcement of her new album, set for release on March 28. The deluxe edition, called Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, is an expanded version of her seventh studio album. In an Instagram post, she shared the news, leaving fans excited for what's in store. However, the announcement has been overshadowed by a growing controversy over the album's cover art. Many fans and critics have pointed out the striking resemblance between Grande's cover and that of American rapper Jhene Aiko’s Eternal Sunshine, which was released six years ago as part of her album Souled Out.
The comparison highlights the visual theme; Aiko’s cover depicts a calm image of a woman drifting towards a ray of sunlight, symbolizing peace and self-exploration. In contrast, Ariana's new cover presents a similar image but with a darker vibe—prompting speculation about whether there's a more significant connection between the two or if the idea has been reused. Social media has been buzzing with varied opinions on the matter, as some fans feel the similarities are more than just coincidental.
One user wrote, “Don’t get me wrong, I love both of their music, but like this is wildly similar.” Another asked, “Is it homage or appropriation?”
Many people struggled to ignore the striking similarities between the two works, raising concerns about whether Ariana's album constituted plagiarism. Conversely, some supporters came to her defense, suggesting that both visuals could have been influenced by the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which explores themes of healing after heartbreak and discovering new joy.
Last year, Aiko shared a message stating, "Be cautious! We quickly adapt to most things and often overlook their incredible nature," and accompanied it with her song, "Eternal Sunshine." However, some fans criticized the singer for appearing to take a jab at Ariana Grande's new album, which shares the same title and was released on the same day as her post. As a result, many speculated that this was not a mere coincidence, but rather a calculated move to undermine the Wicked star.