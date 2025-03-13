Ariana Grande accused of copying famous singer; here’s what happened

This week, Ariana Grande's fans were thrilled to hear the announcement of her new album, set for release on March 28. The deluxe edition, called Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, is an expanded version of her seventh studio album. In an Instagram post, she shared the news, leaving fans excited for what's in store. However, the announcement has been overshadowed by a growing controversy over the album's cover art. Many fans and critics have pointed out the striking resemblance between Grande's cover and that of American rapper Jhene Aiko’s Eternal Sunshine, which was released six years ago as part of her album Souled Out.

Did Ariana Grande copy Jhene Aiko’s album cover?

The comparison highlights the visual theme; Aiko’s cover depicts a calm image of a woman drifting towards a ray of sunlight, symbolizing peace and self-exploration. In contrast, Ariana's new cover presents a similar image but with a darker vibe—prompting speculation about whether there's a more significant connection between the two or if the idea has been reused. Social media has been buzzing with varied opinions on the matter, as some fans feel the similarities are more than just coincidental.