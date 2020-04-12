Gadget boy's top picks: Ergatta Rower, Macbook Air 2020, Uno Minimalista, Marshall Uxbridge Voice Published: | 12th April 2020 06:24 PM 0 Share Via Email Ergatta Connected Rower: An elegant device loaded with high-tech gaming-based software for best workout possible. Portable with 17.3” screen, uses water for quiet, smooth resistance. INR 1.5 lakh. Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam: Must-own if you have an Apple Pro XDR monitor to communicate, collaborate and record with ultra HD clarity. Works with major conferencing apps. INR 15,000. Macbook Air 2020: Apple's Macbook Air gets even better. A brilliant Retina display, new magic keyboard, Touch ID, faster graphics, double storage. All-day battery, weighs just 1.29 kg. INR 92,900. Marshall Uxbridge Voice: Marshall combined with Alexa gives you a smart speaker that sounds brilliant. Clean, precise audio experience, can be customised with manual rocker buttons. INR 15,000. Uno Minimalista: This minimalist take on the ever-popular UNO card game is by designer Warleson Oliveira and features all-black rear faces and bright colours up front. Coming soon. Vingajoy Smartwatch: Vingajoy's Fitlife 2.0 W-200 comes in a feature-filled package with a heart rate tracker, calorie and steps counter, sleep monitor, alerts for calls and messages. INR 1,399. Ambrane Fireboom Speaker: A TWS portable, detachable speaker with a unique design (winner of 2019 Red Dot Design Award). 360-degree sound, powerful bass. Battery life of 8 hours. INR 3,999. TAGS gadgets gizmos gadget boy