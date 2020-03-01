Gadget Boy recommends: MR-G x Bruce Lee, Maui Jim ‘Following Seas’, Lenovo HE18 and more Published: | 01st March 2020 04:17 PM 0 Share Via Email MR-G x Bruce Lee: Casio G-Shock limited edition watch in homage to Bruce Lee in Game of Death. Ultra-durable with titanium case & bezel, sapphire glass crystal. Also has Lee's signature. INR 2.9 lakh. Maui Jim ‘Following Seas’: This new aviator offers ultimate UV protection. Three colour options; ultra-light, shatter & scratch-resistant MauiBrilliant lens, titanium & nylon frame. INR 29,990. HiFuture Flybuds: Only 5 gms, one of the lightest true wireless earbuds around. Smooth sound signature, decent bass, clear audio. Charging case is a blessing, voice assistants as expected. INR 2,499. Hogar Smart Series: Smart home controllers at great price-point to automate a basic home. Control lights, a/v equipment, temperature zones, curtains, music and security cams. Start from INR 10,000. Lenovo HE18: Presence of DSP adds quality; EQ tech takes things up a notch with extra bass gratification. No signal loss, no latency for videos, excellent call quality. Great earphones. INR 2,999. Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT: Elegant and feature-loaded AV receiver. Minimal customisable UI. Weblink gets older cars connected to watch videos, stream music & more. Dual cams can be connected. INR 24,490. Rimowa X Moncler Reflection: A new collab between Rimowa and Moncler, this aluminium suitcase is highly polished with reinforced riveted corners. Has an LED screen & app to customise text. Price TBA. TAGS gadgets moncler gizmos gadget boy HiFuture lenovo Maui Jim Casio G-Shock Hogar Controls Pioneer Rimowa