Photo diary: Drones deployed in Chennai and Bengaluru to spray disinfectants during nationwide lockdown Published: | 27th March 2020 03:40 PM 0 Share Via Email Drones deployed by the Bengaluru civic body spray disinfectants across the city during the complete lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Drones deployed by the Bengaluru civic body spray disinfectants across the city during the complete lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones deployed by the Bengaluru civic body spray disinfectants across the city during the complete lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Drones deployed by the Bengaluru civic body spray disinfectants across the city during the complete lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Drones being used to spray disinfectants across Chennai on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) TAGS drones Covid-19 coronavirus Chennai Bengaluru