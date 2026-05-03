Samsung makes its biggest audio leap forward with the Buds 4 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are to Samsung phones what AirPods are to iPhones: a natural fit. Yet, past models faltered on noise cancellation, battery life, and audio quality to varying degrees. Only with the Buds 4 Pro does Samsung seem to have turned a corner.

Gone are the somewhat unnecessary stem ‘blade’ lights that defined the previous generation, replaced by a premium metal-finish housing and a more unique and distinctive aesthetic. At their core, they feature a classic stem and bud design with removable ear tips (three additional sizes to choose from) and an IP57 rating against dust and water ingress. The case itself is now a wireless-charging clamshell-style design with a transparent lid so you can peer at your buds and check that they’re in there and charging.

With the Buds 4 Pro has Samsung turned a corner?

Fit-wise, the Buds 4 Pro are comfortable to wear at 5.1g each. The angled ear tips allow for a neat, secure seal that stays in place in all but the most strenuous gym workouts. Touch controls on the stem work as advertised and are reasonably intuitive – slide up/down for volume, pinch once or hold for other options like playing/pausing tracks and switching noise cancelling modes.

Popping the case open auto-pairs the buds to your Samsung phone (you’ll need to locate them in the Bluetooth settings plus download the Samsung Wearable app for other devices). Beneath the housings is the dual-driver arrangement, with a larger 11mm woofer pairing with a tweeter for wider frequency coverage and better dynamics than served up previously. One big reason to pair Buds 4 Pro to a recent Samsung device is their support for Samsung’s exclusive proprietary SSC hi-res codec, allowing transmission of up to 24-bit/96kHz music files over Bluetooth for an added boost in clarity and detail.