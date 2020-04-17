In pictures: Fendi unveils a new bag style, the Fab Bag, for Spring Summer 2020 Published: | 17th April 2020 02:16 PM 0 Share Via Email The compact flap bag is a crossbody and is designed with a new squared 'FF' logo buckle by Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi. It is created in leather and printed leather, and comes with the traditional golden buckle or a crystal-embellished one for a dash of glamour. The bags have adjustable leather straps, which make them functional while also being stylish. The colour palette veers from bright acid green and sunshine yellow to subdued shades such as pale pink, black and brown. Our favourite is this neutral checked style with a plain golden buckle. Bags from the collection. TAGS spring summer collection fendi