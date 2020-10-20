LFW opening show: Manish Malhotra's Ruhaaniyat presents crafts from Punjab and Awadh Published: | 20th October 2020 09:10 PM 0 Share Via Email Designer Manish Malhotra presented his collection Ruhaaniyat at the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season. For this collection, Manish Malhotra found his muse in Kartik Aaryan. Ruhaaniyat is Manish Malhotra's tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of our country who have left the fingerprints of their art onto our heritage culture. 'It's about the eternal soul of the craft from two culturally rich regions - vibrance of Punjab and nazakat of Awadh - and how it continues to live on even today,” said Manish Malhotra. The collection celebrates 10 years of the Manish Malhotra’s association with Mijwan Foundation. The designer had partnered with LFW to support artisans of Mijwah Foundation through a fund-raising opening show presentation. The collection was presented through a short film which was conceptualised and directed by Malhotra himself. Describing it as enormously demanding, the designer said, 'It has also been a rather rare experience that I’ve truly loved because somewhere it satisfies two loves of my life – fashion and film.' He further added, 'Mijwan strikes the deepest chord of my emotional bond with craftspeople, who are an integral part of our label, and we are happy that with our support, the village is growing.' TAGS Fashion Lakme Fashion Week LFW Manish Malhotra