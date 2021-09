Uribaba launches the trailer of 5MM On The Rock and Birohi

Bengali OTT platform Uribaba launched the trailer of its two upcoming series, 5MM On The Rock, and Birohi. In attendance were singer Anupam Roy and actors Satakshi Nandy and Anuradha Mukherjee among others.

| Published : | 19th August 2021 09:44 PM