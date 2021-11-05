In pictures: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood celebrated Diwali

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Diwali puja at her Los Angeles house to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s besan ke laddoo in London and Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza’s first Diwali celebration with their in-laws, here’s how the tinsel town stars celebrated the festival of light this year. 

author_img test Published :  05th November 2021 02:25 PM Published :  05th November 2021 02:25 PM   |   Published :   |  05th November 2021 02:25 PM
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karisma Kapoor with Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi
Karisma Kapoor with Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi
Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug Devgn
Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug Devgn
252967202_2148221078675563_7077604721242062334_n
Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam
Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, Samaira (daughter) and son Avyaan Azaad
Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira and son Avyaan Azaad
Katrina Kaif with mother and sister
Katrina Kaif with mother and sister
Mindy Kaling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Mindy Kaling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Sonam Kapoor making Besan ke laddoo
Sonam Kapoor making Besan ke laddoo
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra ArjunKapoor sonam kapoor ektakapoor Kareena Kapoor actor Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ranbir Kapoor Sanju trailer Hyderabad Diwali Parties Diwali Fashion

Comments