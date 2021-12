In pics: The music launch of Avijatrik has a high-octane vibe

Subhrajit Mitra’s Avijatrik — The Wanderlust of Apu kicked off its countdown to the big screen with the music launch, a debut collaboration with Warner Music India. The original score of the film is by Bickram Ghosh. The event was made lit by the presence of Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

| Published : | 11th November 2021 09:28 PM