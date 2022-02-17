In pics: Srijit Mukherji, Jaya Ahsan, Arjunn Dutta, Subhrajit Mitra among the winners of Cinemar Samabartan 

Cinemar Samabartan organised by West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association acknowledged and awarded talents from the Bengali film and entertainment industry. The event that began with the launch of the original handwritten script of the film Ghare Baire by Satyajit Ray, saw the who’s who of the industry in attendance.

17th February 2022
Superstar Prosenjit and Jaya at Cinemar Samabartan
Superstar Dev looks spiffy in a midnight blue suit. He got the award for Most Popular Actor.
Director Arjunn Dutta with the Most Promising Director
National award-winning director Srijit won the Best Screenplay award for Dwitya Purush
Subhrajit Mitra with his Most Promising Director award for Avijatrik
Sushmita slays in a black n gold sari
Sudipta's statement clutch bag gave her a chic look
Souraseni cuts a gorgeous frame at the award function
Sandipta Sen pauses for Indulge
Parambrata strikes a pose
Arjun was all smile
Singer-composer Anupam Roy was adjudged the Best Music Director
Anyanya looks dewy fresh
Actor Anirban Bhattacharya took home the prize of Most Popular Actor for Dwityo Purush
Anik Dutta was also there
Devlina Kumar cuts a pretty frame
Alakananda with her award
Amrita was all smile
Ananya strikes a pose
Anindya strikes a pose
Anirban's sports an infectious smile
Ankit Das looks dapper
Ankita sports a simple yet classy look
Anuska looks dewy fresh
Arijit strikes a pose
Arna looks smart in a black ensemble
Arun Roy pauses for Indulge before the ceremony kicked off
Atanu was also there
Basabdutta's floral dress reminded us of spring
Bidipta and Birsha Dasgupta strike a pose
Biswanath Basu pauses before attending the event
Debjani looks elegant in an offwhite sari
Dhrubo was all smile
Dipankar and Dolon strike a pose
Dipankar with his certificate of recignition
Dr Namrarta Bhattyacharya & Kinjal Nanda twined in red and black
Gourang Jalan
Actor-director Goutam Ghosh
Singster Iman Chakraborty looks ravishing
Ishan Mitra got the award for the song Raat Pahale from Dracula Sir
Jaya Seal strikes a pose
Director Kamaleswar Mukherjee
Filmmaker Kan Singh Sodha
Singer Lagnajita
Mahua strikes a pose
Manasi Sinha became the sole winner in the category of Best Actor in a Comic Role.
Pansy looks elegant in a brick red sari
Veteran actor Paran Bandopadhyay bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor Male for the film Barunbabur Bondhu
Piyan and Raja Chanda
Superstars Prosenjit and Dev share the stage
Prosen strikes a pose
Rezwan looks dapper
Riddhi was all smile
Shantilal was also at the event
Soumya Mukherjee
Sritama looks ravishing in a monochrome sari
Sudeshna Roy strikes a pose
Utsav strikes a pose

