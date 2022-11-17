In pics: Glimpses from French Consul General's wine tasting ceremony

The Consul General of France in Kolkata, M Didier Talpain and the Parsan Brothers organised a unique French Bordeaux Wine tasting ceremony, curated by Marie-Pierre Lallez from the Raguenot Wine Estate and noted French sommelier Julie Ollier, at the Gardens of the Consulate General of France in Kolkata in the presence of connoisseurs and wine lovers of the city.

| Published : | 17th November 2022 11:29 PM