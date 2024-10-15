Detoxify for a healthier home

We have all come across the advertisements for bathroom disinfectants, where a video zooms in on the harmful bacteria having a hearty conversation on how they are going to ruin the lives of the inhabitants. While we are aware of toxins in the most obvious places in our living space, what we forget is our homes, which should be our safe havens, are often filled with hidden toxins that can impact our health.

From everyday items like household cleaners to prescription drugs, and even cosmetics can induce harmful chemicals in our environment. Reducing these toxins is essential for creating a healthier home environment.

Keep it open!

The pungent odour of freshly-polished wood or the smell of a new item unboxed at home may repel us, and these are the main causes of indoor pollution. Termed ‘off-gassing’, it is a process where new household items release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. These emissions often come from furniture, carpets, and even electronic devices. Off-gassing is particularly concerning because indoor air quality is often ten times worse than outdoor air, making it vital to address this issue.

Ventilation plays a crucial role here. “Enough ventilation brings in fresh outdoor air, lowers moisture levels, and eliminates contaminants from the air. Air purifiers, exhaust fans, and open windows can all help achieve this,” notes Sabitha Kasu, chief designer of Sabitha Kasu Architects and Interior Designers.

Clean, but is it?

While lavender, rose, and the varied different fragrance that our disinfectants carry make the house smell good for a few hours, these cleaners are another major source of indoor toxins. Many conventional cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can harm our health.

Switching to natural alternatives like baking soda, lemon juice, and vinegar can significantly reduce the number of chemicals in your home. These natural cleaners are effective and safe, offering a simple way to detoxify your living space.

Indoor plants are an excellent way to improve air quality and spread aroma. “Air purifying plants clean the indoor air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis,” says Muskaan Agarwal, owner of Design Grove. Variants like spider plants, snake plants, and peace lilies are particularly effective at removing toxins from the air, making them a natural and aesthetically pleasing addition to any home.

Take away toxins

It is vital to read the labels of all the products you use in the household and for personal care. Choose products that are labeled as low-VOC or zero-VOC. This is particularly important in the bedroom, where we spend a significant portion of time. Using hypoallergenic bedding, regularly cleaning surfaces, and adding an air purifier can help reduce the presence of allergens and toxins, promoting better sleep quality.

Besides bedroom, every other room needs to be maintained properly. Opting for low-VOC paints and finishes can help minimise the chemicals released into the air. Additionally, selecting furniture made from natural, non-toxic materials can further reduce exposure to harmful substances. Mold and mildew are also common sources of indoor toxins that can have serious health implications. Maintaining proper ventilation, repairing leaks, and controlling humidity levels are key to preventing mold growth. By keeping these factors in check, you can reduce the risk of respiratory issues and other health problems associated with mold exposure.

It’s essential to be aware of less obvious sources of toxins, such as scented candles, certain cookware, and even the ink-in printed materials. These items can contribute to indoor pollution in ways that are not immediately apparent. By being mindful of these sources and making informed choices, you can further reduce the toxin levels in your home.

It’s also worth considering the impact of plastics in the home. Avoid heating plastic containers in the microwave or washing them in the dishwasher, as this can cause them to release toxic chemicals into your food. Water quality is another aspect of home detoxification that shouldn’t be overlooked. Contaminants in drinking water can introduce toxins into our bodies. Using water filters, boiling water, or opting for bottled water are effective ways to ensure the water you consume is safe.

Creating a toxin-free living space is an ongoing process. By making thoughtful choices about the products you use, you can create a safer, healthier environment.

