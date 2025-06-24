Want your garden to smell as good as it looks? These flowers can do the job

For about two weeks every spring, my letter carrier, delivery drivers and just about everyone else who walks into my yard comments on the deliciously strong scent emanating from the two lilac shrubs flanking the front gate. Most days, the breeze carries the fragrance all the way to the front door or even indoors if the windows are open.

If you want aromatic flowers in your garden, pick wisely!

Not many flowers have that power. Some never did. Others no longer do, thanks to breeding that has developed bigger, prettier, hardier and disease-resistant plants at the expense of scent. Most carnations and violas aren’t what they used to be, and even some roses are now fragrance-free.

But if it’s an intoxicating perfume you’re after, there are still some flowers that will make your nose — and your heart — happy.