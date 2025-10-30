How to turn your garden into a haven for birds

As the cooler months set in and trees begin to shed, gardens can become a crucial refuge for birds searching for food and shelter. With simple, thoughtful adjustments, home gardens in India can provide vital support for both migratory and resident species.
Start with food. A mix of high-energy seeds and nuts — such as sunflower seeds, millet, and unsalted peanuts — helps sustain birds through the lean months. For nectar-feeding species like sunbirds or hummingbirds, prepare a sugar-water mixture by dissolving one part sugar in four parts boiling water, allowing it to cool before placing it in feeders. Suet cakes, made from natural fats, seeds, and grains, also serve as an excellent supplement.
Allowing certain perennials to remain uncut after flowering can be beneficial. Plants like coneflowers, marigolds, and ornamental grasses hold seeds that provide nourishment for non-migratory birds. Native berry-producing shrubs such as Indian coral tree, hibiscus, or lantana also double as food sources and nesting spots.
If your garden lacks such plants, early winter is an ideal time to add them. Trees like neem, fig, banyan, and Indian gooseberry attract a wide range of bird species by offering both fruit and shelter. Native evergreens and dense shrubs provide nesting sites and protection from predators.
Avoid clearing fallen leaves completely. Instead, push them into garden beds to form a natural mulch that shelters insects — a crucial food source for ground-feeding birds. Keeping outdoor lights dim or turned off at night prevents disorientation among migratory birds, which navigate using natural light patterns.
By offering food, cover, and safe passage, even a small garden can become part of a larger ecological network that sustains birdlife year-round. Creating a refuge for birds not only enriches biodiversity but also brings back the joy of morning birdsong — nature’s most effortless symphony.