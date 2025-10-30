How to turn your garden into a haven for birds

As the cooler months set in and trees begin to shed, gardens can become a crucial refuge for birds searching for food and shelter. With simple, thoughtful adjustments, home gardens in India can provide vital support for both migratory and resident species.

Welcoming wings: making your garden a safe refuge for birds

Start with food. A mix of high-energy seeds and nuts — such as sunflower seeds, millet, and unsalted peanuts — helps sustain birds through the lean months. For nectar-feeding species like sunbirds or hummingbirds, prepare a sugar-water mixture by dissolving one part sugar in four parts boiling water, allowing it to cool before placing it in feeders. Suet cakes, made from natural fats, seeds, and grains, also serve as an excellent supplement.

Allowing certain perennials to remain uncut after flowering can be beneficial. Plants like coneflowers, marigolds, and ornamental grasses hold seeds that provide nourishment for non-migratory birds. Native berry-producing shrubs such as Indian coral tree, hibiscus, or lantana also double as food sources and nesting spots.