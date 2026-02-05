How to create a calming nature nook with indoor plants

Creating a quiet place to rest and recharge at home does not require an extra room or a dramatic renovation. According to interior and plant stylist Hilton Carter, a single corner — thoughtfully arranged — can become a “nature nook”, a small sanctuary designed to soothe the mind and body.

Creating a nature nook at home, one plant at a time

A nature nook, Carter explains, is less about scale and more about intention. One corner, warm lighting, a comfortable chair and a handful of plants can be enough to transform how a space feels. The goal is to create a moment of pause within everyday life.

Carter’s own relationship with plants began during a period of burnout while working as a freelance filmmaker. A visit to a garden café shifted something for him, offering a sense of calm he had not realised he was missing. Soon after, he bought his first fiddle-leaf fig, beginning a connection that would shape both his career and his home. Today, Carter is the author of six books, including Unfurled: Designing a Living Home, and is known for plant-forward design that prioritises emotional wellbeing.

When creating a nature nook, he advises starting with the space itself. There is no minimum or maximum size, but understanding how lush you want it to feel helps guide decisions. Light is the most important factor. South-facing windows can support a wide range of plants, while darker corners may need carefully chosen grow lights that provide warmth as well as function.