How to create a calming nature nook with indoor plants

Creating a quiet place to rest and recharge at home does not require an extra room or a dramatic renovation. According to interior and plant stylist Hilton Carter, a single corner — thoughtfully arranged — can become a “nature nook”, a small sanctuary designed to soothe the mind and body.
A nature nook, Carter explains, is less about scale and more about intention. One corner, warm lighting, a comfortable chair and a handful of plants can be enough to transform how a space feels. The goal is to create a moment of pause within everyday life.
Carter’s own relationship with plants began during a period of burnout while working as a freelance filmmaker. A visit to a garden café shifted something for him, offering a sense of calm he had not realised he was missing. Soon after, he bought his first fiddle-leaf fig, beginning a connection that would shape both his career and his home. Today, Carter is the author of six books, including Unfurled: Designing a Living Home, and is known for plant-forward design that prioritises emotional wellbeing.
When creating a nature nook, he advises starting with the space itself. There is no minimum or maximum size, but understanding how lush you want it to feel helps guide decisions. Light is the most important factor. South-facing windows can support a wide range of plants, while darker corners may need carefully chosen grow lights that provide warmth as well as function.
Comfort matters just as much as greenery. An accent chair placed to face a window, bookshelf or cluster of plants invites lingering. Carter also stresses being realistic about plant care. Choosing plants that match your lifestyle ensures the space remains welcoming rather than stressful.
Personal touches give the nook meaning. Drawing inspiration from favourite travels or places tied to memory can influence plant choices and textures. Pots, too, play a role in setting mood, with materials like terracotta adding warmth and grounding.
Practical considerations — such as plant height, flooring protection and pet safety — should not be overlooked. Once complete, the key is use. Drinking coffee, reading or simply sitting among plants can quietly reshape daily rhythms.
A nature nook, Carter says, is ultimately an escape from noise — and a way to invite calm back into ordinary moments.