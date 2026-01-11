Growing herbs indoors takes more care than you think

Herbs grown outdoors are famously forgiving. In the garden, they rarely complain about imperfect soil, missed watering or a lack of fertiliser. Sunlight, occasional moisture and benign neglect are often enough to keep them thriving.

Why some herbs thrive indoors while others struggle

That resilience changes once herbs are brought indoors. When winter weather makes outdoor beds unwelcoming, many home cooks turn to kitchen windowsills to keep fresh herbs within reach. Indoors, however, herbs demand more attention and selectivity.

Not all herbs adapt well to life in a pot. Dill and fennel develop extensive root systems that make them impractical for indoor containers. Basil often grows leggy indoors due to insufficient light, while lavender and chamomile spread too freely to remain manageable inside.

Some varieties cope better with the transition. Rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme and bay laurel can survive indoors if their needs are met. Parsley may also grow successfully, though it requires a deep container, regular feeding and supplemental lighting. Cilantro is unpredictable, but worth attempting for those willing to experiment.