A plant lover’s guide to stopping pests before they spread

If you grow houseplants, there’s a moment most plant owners recognise instantly — the sudden pause when you notice a tiny moving speck, faint webbing near a stem, or a leaf that simply doesn’t look right. It’s often the first sign that pests have quietly made themselves at home.

How pests sneak into homes through new houseplants

More often than not, the problem doesn’t begin on your windowsill. It starts much earlier, at the nursery.

A quick inspection before buying a plant can prevent weeks, sometimes months, of frustration later. While choosing a plant, take a moment to look beyond its overall appearance. Check the soil surface, stems and leaf joints carefully. Turn the leaves over — many pests prefer to hide underneath, where they’re less visible. Using your phone camera to zoom in can help reveal tiny insects or eggs that are easy to miss with the naked eye.

If everything looks healthy, the plant is safe to bring home — but the process shouldn’t stop there.