What is life insurance, and why every earning individual should have it

Financial Support for Your Family

Life insurance provides financial stability that helps your family manage essential expenses, household needs, and important commitments in your absence.

Helps Manage Loans and Liabilities

Many people have responsibilities like home loans, car loans, or personal loans. A life insurance policy helps ensure these liabilities do not become a burden on your family.

Support for Your Child's Education

Rising education costs can place pressure on families. Life insurance helps secure funds for your child's schooling and higher education, so their future plans don't suffer.

Support for Retirement Planning

Some insurance plans, including ULIPs and pension-oriented policies, help build a retirement corpus. They can provide benefits or income support in later years, helping you stay financially independent.

Encourages Disciplined Savings

Certain life insurance plans help create long-term savings. Regular premium payments gradually build a financial corpus that can be used for major milestones and future goals.

Types of Life Insurance Policies

Different life insurance plans are designed to meet different financial needs. Understanding these options helps you choose a policy that matches your goals and responsibilities.

Term Life Insurance

Term insurance is a simple and affordable protection plan. You pay premiums for a fixed period, and if you pass away during this time, your nominee receives the life cover amount.

It is ideal for working individuals who want high coverage at a budget-friendly cost. Many insurers offer term plans with strong coverage options to support long-term family security.

Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance provides coverage for your entire lifetime, usually up to age 99 or 100. A payout is made whenever the life assured passes away. Some plans may also build value over time. This type of plan suits people who want lifelong protection and wish to leave a financial legacy for their loved ones.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs)

ULIPs combine life insurance with market-linked investment. Part of your premium provides life cover, and the remaining portion is invested in funds such as equity, debt, or hybrid options based on your preference. They are suitable for individuals who want insurance along with the opportunity to build wealth over the long term.

Note: Investment risk is borne by the policyholder.

Endowment Plans

Endowment plans offer life cover along with maturity benefits. If you survive the policy term, you receive a lump sum maturity payout. If you pass away during the term, your nominee receives the sum assured. Such plans are ideal for those who prefer stable, disciplined savings to meet future goals. Many insurers offer endowment solutions that help build a financial corpus while keeping protection in place.

Money Back Plans

Money back plans provide life cover along with periodic payouts during the policy term. These scheduled payouts can help manage planned expenses while keeping protection active. They are useful for those who prefer liquidity along with insurance benefits.

Child Insurance Plans

Child insurance plans are designed to support the future education and life goals of children. They provide life cover and structured benefits that can help manage significant expenses like higher studies. Some plans also include premium waiver features so the child’s financial goal stays protected even if the parent is not around.

Retirement / Annuity Plans

Retirement or annuity plans help create a steady income for life after retirement. You invest during your working years or through a lump sum, and receive regular payouts later. These plans are suitable for individuals who want financial stability and an assured income in their retirement years.