Top 5 Mistakes First-Time Car Buyers Make and How to Avoid Them

Buying your first car can be both exciting and overwhelming. The freedom of having your vehicle comes with responsibilities and, unfortunately, some pitfalls. Many first-time car buyers make common mistakes that can lead to buyer's remorse. This article highlights the top five mistakes and provides practical solutions to help you navigate the car-buying process confidently.

Basic Understanding of the Car-Buying Process

It is essential to understand the car-buying process before learning about typical mistakes. The process consists of research, budgeting, and negotiation. Understanding this process will enable you to make knowledgeable choices and sidestep typical pitfalls. Using online car-buying platforms like ACKO Drive can further simplify this process. ACKO Drive offers comparisons and insights on various car options, enabling buyers to assess their choices more effectively.

Mistake 1. Not Defining the Purpose and Usage

Glamorous adverts and peer pressure mislead most first-time car buyers without considering their real needs. A vehicle should suit your driving style, use frequency, and lifestyle.

How to Avoid It

● Identify how you will use the car – daily commutes, long trips, or weekend drives. Consider the distance covered per day. A petrol car may be better than diesel or CNG if your daily drive is short (under 20 km).

● Evaluate road conditions in your area – a hatchback suits city traffic, while an SUV is ideal for rough terrain. Consider parking space availability and whether a smaller car would be more convenient.

Mistake 2. Overlooking the Total Cost of Ownership

Many buyers focus only on the ex-showroom price, ignoring additional costs such as insurance, registration, fuel, maintenance, and potential repair expenses. This can lead to financial strain in the long run.

How to Avoid It

● Calculate the on-road price by including registration, insurance, and handling charges.

● Plan for recurring expenses like fuel, servicing, and replacement parts.

● Stick to a budget where total car expenses (EMI, insurance, fuel, and maintenance) don’t exceed 25% of your monthly income.

● If you plan to upgrade in a few years, consider resale value. Opt for brands with high resale value.

Mistake 3. Ignoring Safety Features

Many buyers prioritize aesthetic features like sunroofs and infotainment systems while neglecting essential safety features. This compromises overall safety on the road.

How to Avoid It

● Prioritize safety essentials such as airbags, ABS, traction control, electronic stability management, rear parking sensors, etc.

● Check crash test ratings before finalizing a model.

● Advanced safety features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are optional but can enhance driving safety.

● Avoid skimping on safety to save money. Investing in a safer car can prevent accidents and costly repairs.