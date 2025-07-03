Young entrepreneur Kanika Tekriwal takes us through her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival
Kanika Tekriwal, co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd is redefining luxury and efficiency in the skies, making her a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. Her passion for aviation took flight at a tender age of 17, leading her to establish JetSetGo at just 22, amidst battling cancer and overcoming societal expectations. Recognised as Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30, BBC’s 100 most inspiring women in the world, and The National Entrepreneurship Award in e-commerce by GOI among other accolades, Kanika recently added another feather to her cap with her appearance3 at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Kanika takes us through her experience at Cannes.
How Cannes happened to you
I’ve always believed that everything unfolds when the time is right. For me, Cannes was one of those moments that felt perfectly timed—like it was meant to happen, exactly when it did.
Entrepreneur Kanika Tekriwal wore Anamika Khanna at the Cannes to showcase Indian textiles
How was the experience of going to the Cannes red carpet?
It was truly fantastic—surreal, even. To be among people who’ve achieved so much in this industry was incredibly humbling. I’m not someone who naturally gravitates toward red carpets or the fashion world, so stepping into that space was a completely new experience for me. But I embraced it, and honestly, I loved it. It was a refreshing change—a big, glamorous break from my usual routine at the desk.
What did you decide to wear to Cannes and why?
I wore Anamika Khanna—not for any particular reason, but because I wanted to represent Indian fashion, Indian textiles, and our way of life. For me, it was about wearing my heritage with pride, and Anamika’s creation felt like the perfect expression of that. I had initially hoped to wear something by Jayanti Reddy, who is not only my favourite designer but also a very dear friend. Unfortunately, since the decision to attend Cannes happened quite last-minute, I didn’t have enough time to make that work. But in the end, wearing Anamika still felt incredibly special.
With so many Indians now making a splash in the global scene, how has the perception changed?
India is everywhere right now—you simply can’t ignore it. As the world’s fourth-largest economy, and with the kind of leadership we currently have under the prime minister, there’s a clear momentum to ensure India shines on the global stage until it reaches the very top. I think there’s been a significant shift in perception: people around the world are not only noticing India, they’re learning to love it—and more importantly, they want to be a part of its story.
What’s keeping u busy now, and plans for your business?
What truly keeps me busy is the constant question of ‘what’s next?’ The world is evolving at an incredible pace, and aviation—surprisingly—has remained largely unchanged for decades. It’s one of the few industries yet to be truly disrupted. That’s where my focus lies: reimagining the way we fly. I’m deeply invested in being part of that transformation—understanding where the world is headed, how travel is changing, and how we can be at the forefront of that shift. >From redefining air mobility to creating more sustainable, efficient ways to fly—my team and I are working on building the future of aviation.
What are your fashion choices?
My fashion choices are never dictated by trends or what’s in for the season—I prefer a more personal, timeless approach. I love fashion and shopping, but for me, it’s all about wearing what you can truly own—pieces that make you feel confident and happy. You’ll find me in a lot of off-white and navy dresses, sharply tailored skirts, and blazers. I’m also a big fan of Indian wear—it’s elegant, powerful, and close to my roots. And on the other end of the spectrum, I adore stylish tracksuits—they're my go-to for comfort with an edge. As for colours, I gravitate towards red, white, off-white, and a beautiful shade called ‘cray’ that I love. Oh—and green always finds a place in my wardrobe too. I think I’ve built quite a collection of dresses over the years!
Your wardrobe essentials
My ultimate wardrobe essential? My smile—everything else is secondary. But if I had to pick one more thing, it would be a great pair of sunglasses. They’re effortless, chic, and the perfect finishing touch to just about any look.
Your favourite designer and why?
It’s hard to choose just one—I have quite a few favourites. Internationally, I love Elie Saab. I also really enjoy the ready-to-wear collections from Hermès—they strike that perfect balance between structure and playfulness. Closer to home, I’m a huge fan of Jayanti Reddy—not just because she’s a dear friend, but because her work beautifully blends tradition with contemporary silhouettes. And of course, Tarun Tahiliani—his mastery over textiles and intricate embroidery is simply outstanding. Each of these designers brings something unique to the table, and I admire them for it.
