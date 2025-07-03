Young entrepreneur Kanika Tekriwal takes us through her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

Kanika Tekriwal, co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd is redefining luxury and efficiency in the skies, making her a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. Her passion for aviation took flight at a tender age of 17, leading her to establish JetSetGo at just 22, amidst battling cancer and overcoming societal expectations. Recognised as Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30, BBC’s 100 most inspiring women in the world, and The National Entrepreneurship Award in e-commerce by GOI among other accolades, Kanika recently added another feather to her cap with her appearance3 at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Kanika takes us through her experience at Cannes.

How Cannes happened to you

I’ve always believed that everything unfolds when the time is right. For me, Cannes was one of those moments that felt perfectly timed—like it was meant to happen, exactly when it did.

Entrepreneur Kanika Tekriwal wore Anamika Khanna at the Cannes to showcase Indian textiles