The authentic Indian cuisine and exceptional hospitality in Thailand

The significant Contributions to Thailand’s culinary sector

Beyond film production, Vivek Wardhan Bandi is also renowned for his significant contributions to Thailand’s culinary sector. He is the founder and CEO of several popular restaurant brands, including:

- Indian Express

- India Greens

- Royal Bengal Tigers

- Malgudi

- Cholas

- Salaam Namaste

- Diffuse

- Saffron

- Malgudi Floating Restaurant

- Malgudi Indra Market

- Chennai Express

- Iris

- Malgudi Palladium

- Haldi

Together, these establishments employ more than 500 people in Thailand (excluding staff in India) and serve over 3,000 customers daily. Vivek Wardhan Bandi’s dedication to authentic Indian cuisine and exceptional hospitality is evident in the popularity of his restaurants.

Through his ventures in both the film and restaurant industries, Vivek Wardhan Bandi exemplifies entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Thailand.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.